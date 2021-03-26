FP TrendingMar 26, 2021 14:34:02 IST
Black Shark, which is another Xiaomi subsidiary, has launched two new gaming smartphones, the Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro. Both the devices come with a 144 Hz refresh rate display, 120 W fast charging, and more as their main highlights. The Black Shark 4 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 720 Hz. The screen gets minimal bezels and a small notch that houses the front camera.
It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and comes in three RAM/Storage options: 8 GB/256 GB, 12 GB/256 GB, and 16 GB/512 GB. On the camera front, there are three rear cameras (64 MP, 8 MP, 5 MP) and a 20 MP front camera.
The phone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 120 W fast charging and runs JoyUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.
The Black Shark 4 gets the same display with the same 144Hz refresh rate. However, there is a slightly toned-down Snapdragon 870 SoC onboard. It also gets four RAM/Storage variants: 6 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/128 GB, 12 GB/128 GB, and 12 GB/256 GB.
Camera-wise, there are three rear cameras, much like the 4 Pro, except the main camera, which stands at 48-megapixel. The phone also shares the same battery capacity as the Black Shark 4 Pro.
Both devices come with motorised physical triggers are 5G-ready, and come with a dedicated Shark Space gaming mode.
Black Shark 4, 4 Pro price, availability
The Black Shark 4 is priced at CNY 2,499 (around Rs 27,700) for 6 GB/128 GB variant, CNY 2,699 (around Rs 30,000) for 8 GB/128 GB model, CNY 2,999 (around Rs 33,300) for 12 GB/128 GB model, and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 36,600) for 12 GB/256 GB model.
The Black Shark 4 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (around Rs 44,400) for 8 GB/256 GB model, CNY 4,499 (around Rs 50,000) for 12 GB/256 GB model, and CNY 5,299 (around Rs 58,000) for 16 GB/512 GB model.
Both devices are now available to buy via the company’s website. There is no word on their availability in India as of now.
