Anirudh Regidi

Black Friday is a sad time to be a gadget lover, but the best time to be a gamer. Why? If you’re a gadget lover who’s not living in the US, all you can do is drool over the ridiculously low pricing of your favourite gadgets. On the other hand, Black Friday game deals are a global phenomenon and you can get some crazy deals at incredibly low prices.

Black Friday is also a great time to pick up games that you might have missed, games that may have seemed too expensive at launch day but are now selling dirt cheap. Such games are the very definition of 'bargain.'

PC gamers have it the easiest. Deals are just pouring out of every nook and cranny of the web and it’s hard to not stumble into a deal. The best places to find deals are, of course, Steam and GOG. You can also find deals on Blizzard’s Battle.net service as well as on EA’s Origin and Ubisoft’s UPlay. These games are cheaper than a movie ticket and are certainly more fun. Console gamers can enjoy some great deals as well though, though they're fewer and not as exciting.

Let’s begin.

Counter-Strike Complete: Rs 228

If you’re an Indian and a gamer, it’s unlikely that you don’t have this bundle. On the off chance that you don’t, just drop everything and pick up this bundle. It includes Counter-Strike: Condition Zero, Source and Global Offensive. Alternatively, pick up the Valve Complete Pack for Rs 558. This includes literally every game that Valve ever made, including the only terrible game it’s ever made — Ricochet. That’s 19 games for less than Rs 30 each.

Far Cry 4: Rs 374

While Far Cry 3 had a great story, Far Cry 4 polished the game’s mechanics to a mirror finish. It’s not as buggy and boring as Far Cry 5 and while Pagan Minh is no Vaas, Far Cry 4 still offers an incredible gaming experience.

Hotline Miami Collection: Rs 244

If you haven’t heard of Hotline Miami, boy, are you in for a treat! Hotline Miami features some of the most challenging and rewarding combat in the world of gaming, and to top it off, the game is paired with one of the most awesome soundtracks we’ve ever heard. As the description suggests, this is indeed a “high-octane game overflowing with raw brutality.” You must not miss this game.

Wolfenstein: The Two pack: Rs 660

Bethesda’s reboot of the Wolfenstein franchise deserves as many awards as can be hurled at it. If you’re into old-school run-and-gun gameplay that also features an incredible story, you simply can’t go wrong with this bundle. The Two Pack includes The Old Blood and The New Order.

Bioshock: The Collection: Rs 436

This franchise deserves a place on every gamer’s must-play list. Featuring one of the most memorable twists in gaming history, incredibly fun and challenging combat and a mad, oppressive atmosphere unlike anything that came before it, this franchise cannot be missed. The bundle includes the remastered versions of Bioshock 1 and 2, Bioshock Infinite as well as all DLCs.

Magicka 2: Rs 119

Best played with friends, Magicka 2 is an intense, irreverent co-op action adventure that has you and up to 3 other friends casting spells and laying waste to the monsters that are laying siege to Midgård. I have personally shouted myself hoarse playing this game, and you will too. If you’re picking up this game, don’t just buy one, buy 4, so you and your friends can enjoy a co-op experience unlike any other.

Just Cause 2 and Just Cause 3: Rs 138

Just Cause 2 and 3 are a ridiculous amount of fun and now, dirt cheap to boot. These open-world games feature awesome combat, the ability to pilot/drive any aircraft or vehicle and a lasso of sorts that let you play with physics (Can a fighter jet take off while hauling two trucks?). These games are old, but they can’t be missed.

Overwatch: $14.99

Overwatch is the definitive team-based shooter that needs no introduction. And with over 40 million players already playing the game, why should you be the only one who’s left out? The game is now available as part of Blizzard’s Black Friday sale for just $14.99. It’s rare indeed for this $39.99 game to be so heavily discounted.

Dirt Rally: Rs 180

Racing games are fun, but few are as challenging as Dirt Rally. Codemaster’s most recent attempt to recreate the challenge and fun of rally racing was a winner from the start, and now it’s available at an 80 percent discount. If you’re into racing games, this is one game that you must try.

Sniper Elite V2: Rs 169

Do you remember that iconic sniping scene in Enemy at the gates, where Jude Law’s character takes down 5 Germans while timing his gunshots to the fall of artillery shells? It was a tense and intensely exhilarating moment, and Sniper Elite V2 is the only game the truly succeeds in capturing that feeling. The sequels are fine and interesting enough in themselves, but V2 is the definitive game in the series.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Rs 400

You can’t say RPG and not think of Witcher. Wild, atmospheric, deep, rewarding… we’ll simply run out of adjectives in an attempt to describe what is easily the best game of its type. The game is huge, set in an expansive world that’s chock full of things to do. It’s been two years since I bought this game and I’m still discovering new things to do.

Console gamers can also partake of the gaming goodness on Black Friday.

Xbox Game Pass: Rs 50

By far the best deal to be found is on Microsoft’s Xbox Store. Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that gives gamers access to a library of over 100 games, is now available for a pittance. For Rs 50 a month, you can enjoy games like Halo 4, Gears of War 4 and any number of older titles. If you have an Xbox, this deal is a no-brainer. You will also find tonnes of discounts across the Xbox catalogue, but few are as savoury as the Xbox Game Pass deal.

Sony PlayStation Deals

Not to be outdone, Sony is also offering deals across its entire product catalogue. While we haven’t yet found a deal as awesome as Xbox Game Pass, anything to match the incredibly low prices for PC games, games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are available for as little as $24. The PlayStation Plus service is also discounted to $39.99 a year instead of the usual $59.99

Other Sony deals include:

Marvel’s Spiderman: $39.59

Grand Theft Auto V: $19.79

Horizon: Zero Dawn: $14.99

Rocket League: $9.99

The Last of Us Remastered: $5.99

God of War: $21.99

Given that the Black Friday sale involves discounts on over 15,000 titles across multiple platforms, we're sure to have missed out on dozens, if not hundreds, of great deals. Just don't forget to check in to your favourite game store and scrounge around for deals, and keep your credit card handy. Oh, and happy gaming!