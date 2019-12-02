tech2 News Staff

The global finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 came to an end and Bigetron from Indonesia has been crowned as the winners. A total of 16 teams played for the top spot in the tournament that went on for three days.

On day 1, Bigetron seemed to be a tough team by gathering 30 kill points, 38 placement points, and 68 total points and placing on top of the table. Going over to day 2, the team won three 'Chicken Dinners' back-to-back and managed to score 80 kill points, 130 placement points, and 211 total points. By now, Bigetron was way ahead of the competition and it was clear that it would take a lot for any other team to defeat them.

And we have new World Champions! @realbigetron has won the #PMCO2019 Fall Split Global Finals sponsored by Vivo, dominating the competition at every stage! Congrats Bigetron, you earned it! pic.twitter.com/c7Gvo4Ez5D — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 1, 2019

Finally, the team played brilliantly and in the end, they got five Chicken Dinners, 129 kill points, 174 placements points, and 303 total points. Bigetron takes away the trophy and $200K in prize money. Here’s the final standing of the PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals:

Bigetron (Indonesia) - 303 points Top Esports (China) - 197 points Mega (Thailand) - 191 points ILMN (Thailand) - 190 points Entity Gaming (India) - 157 points Team Queso (Argentina) - 151 points RRQ (Thailand) - 147 points Orange (Cambodia) - 139 points Team Unique (Russia) - 133 points Cloud9 (USA) - 131 points Yoodo (Malaysia) - 105 points Soul (India) - 102 points Unicorn Gaming (Taiwan) - 101 points All Rejection Gaming Wistaria (Japan) - 97 points EGC KR Black (South Korea) - 83 points Kurd Squad (Iraq) - 67 points

You can rewatch the livestream of the final day below:

