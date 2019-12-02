Monday, December 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Bigetron RA from Indonesia win PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals

Entity Gaming from India came fifth whereas Soul got the 12th position on the final leaderboard.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2019 12:47:15 IST

The global finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 came to an end and Bigetron from Indonesia has been crowned as the winners. A total of 16 teams played for the top spot in the tournament that went on for three days.

Bigetron RA from Indonesia win PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Fall Split Global Finals winners Bigertron RA from Indonesia. Image: YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports

On day 1, Bigetron seemed to be a tough team by gathering 30 kill points, 38 placement points, and 68 total points and placing on top of the table. Going over to day 2, the team won three 'Chicken Dinners' back-to-back and managed to score 80 kill points, 130 placement points, and 211 total points. By now, Bigetron was way ahead of the competition and it was clear that it would take a lot for any other team to defeat them.

Finally, the team played brilliantly and in the end, they got five Chicken Dinners, 129 kill points, 174 placements points, and 303 total points. Bigetron takes away the trophy and $200K in prize money. Here’s the final standing of the PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals:

  1. Bigetron (Indonesia) - 303 points
  2. Top Esports (China) - 197 points
  3. Mega (Thailand) - 191 points
  4. ILMN (Thailand) - 190 points
  5. Entity Gaming (India) - 157 points
  6. Team Queso (Argentina) - 151 points
  7. RRQ (Thailand) - 147 points
  8. Orange (Cambodia) - 139 points
  9. Team Unique (Russia) - 133 points
  10. Cloud9 (USA) - 131 points
  11. Yoodo (Malaysia) - 105 points
  12. Soul (India) - 102 points
  13. Unicorn Gaming (Taiwan) - 101 points
  14. All Rejection Gaming Wistaria (Japan) - 97 points
  15. EGC KR Black (South Korea) - 83 points
  16. Kurd Squad (Iraq) - 67 points

You can rewatch the livestream of the final day below:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

MovieReview

Hotel Mumbai movie review: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film on 26/11 terror attacks is immersive and gut-wrenching

Nov 27, 2019
Hotel Mumbai movie review: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film on 26/11 terror attacks is immersive and gut-wrenching

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019