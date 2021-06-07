Monday, June 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile will have PUBG Mobile’s famed UAZ vehicle, confirms first teaser

The UAZ vehicle will be part of Battlegrounds Mobile’s ‘Erangle’ map, according to a video teaser published today.


FP TrendingJun 07, 2021 15:50:38 IST

Battlegrounds Mobile, a rebranded-for-India version of the popular PUBG Mobile game, is going to be launched soon. Ahead of the launch (the date for which is still unknown), multiple leaks and teasers have served to fuel anticipation among fans of the game. Now, we have a new teaser that confirms the inclusion of another feature straight out of PUBG Mobile. A brand new promo has surfaced that confirms the inclusion of the UAZ vehicle, which was quite popular with PUBG Mobile lovers.

The teaser video asks fans to gear up, saying “Keep your seatbelts fastened! The vehicle advantage is all you need for ruling the Battlegrounds! UAZ holds a special place in our hearts, and we cannot wait to drive around in the Battlegrounds!”

The vehicle is part of the famous Erangel map, which has also been confirmed to be part of the new battle royale game. However, gaming company Krafton will rename it ‘Erangle’ so it isn’t associated with the currently banned game in India.

For the uninitiated, PUBG Mobile’s Erangel map was an 8x8 virtual island that included open grasslands, cities, tall mountains, and more. Also part of the island was a dangerous military base connected by two bridges, which is deemed difficult to cross. It remains to be seen which elements of this familiar map Battlegrounds Mobile will carry over.

The UAZ vehicle was quite the hit with PUBG Mobile fans. Image: Battlegrounds Mobile

The UAZ vehicle was quite the hit with PUBG Mobile fans. Image: Battlegrounds Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile is expected to include a number of PUBG-like maps, inventory, and gear that will include a level-three helmet and a level-three backpack. It is expected to come with a number of security features, a limit on gameplay and more.

While there is no official word yet, the game is expected to launch on 18 June. Currently, it is available for pre-registration via the Google Play Store and has even attained 20 million pre-bookings in just two weeks.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 20 million pre-registration mark in two weeks

Jun 04, 2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 20 million pre-registration mark in two weeks
Battlegrounds Mobile India is a 'threat to security of India', writes MLA in a letter to PM requesting game's ban

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a 'threat to security of India', writes MLA in a letter to PM requesting game's ban

May 24, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021