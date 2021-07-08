Thursday, July 08, 2021Back to
Battlegrounds Mobile India surpasses 1 crore downloads on Google Play store

To celebrate the 1 crore downloads milestone, Krafton has released an in-game outfit called the ‘Constable Set’, which will be automatically added to players’ inventories.


tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2021 10:35:45 IST

After Krafton officially rolled out Battlegrounds Mobile India on 2 July, just days later game developer announced that the game app has surpassed 1 crore downloads on Google Play store.

As of now, the Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available for Android users. Although the iOS version of the gaming app is believed to be in works and is expected to be rolled out soon. However, there is no official word about the iOS app from Krafton yet.

Battlegrounds Mobile India.

At the time of launch, Krafton said that as new gamers join the app, it will rewarded them with free outfits, weapons, skins and more.

"On the special milestone of reaching 1M, 5M and 10M downloads, exclusive gifts have been sent to players’ event center including the Constable Set, including everyone who downloads the game. The key events for the Launch Week include Friends For Life, Journey to the TOP and various exchange events, where multiple achievements reward players with different gifts," Krafton had announced.

Krafton opened the Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India on 17 June, 2021, and the pre-registrations for the game opened on 18 May. Krafton said 20 million players participated in the Early Access program, and over 40 million pre-registered for the game.

The PUBG Mobile-cousin has been created by Krafton specifically for mobile gamers in India.

