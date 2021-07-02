tech2 News Staff

After months of teasers and tests, Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally been launched in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download as a free-to-play multiplayer game on the Google Play Store. The PUBG Mobile-cousin has been created by Krafton specifically for mobile gamers in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India includes an array of maps (some quite similar to the ones seen in PUBG Mobile), game modes and launch week challenges.

Krafton also says as part of the launch offer, as gamers join the app, they will be rewarded with a free permanent purple outfit and other rewards such as weapons, skins and more.

"On the special milestone of reaching 1M, 5M and 10M downloads, exclusive gifts have been sent to players’ event center including the Constable Set, including everyone who downloads the game. The key events for the Launch Week include Friends For Life, Journey to the TOP and various exchange events, where multiple achievements reward players with different gifts," Krafton has announced.

“We at Krafton are delighted to introduce Battlegrounds Mobile India for our fans in India today. Designed exclusively for our Indian fans & gamers, Battlegrounds Mobile India will provide a superlative gaming experience. This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and e-sports tournaments coming your way, and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the battlegrounds experiences,” said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton.

Krafton opened the Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India on 17 June, 2021, and the pre-registrations for the game opened on 18 May. Krafton said 20 million players participated in the Early Access program, and over 40 million pre-registered for the game.