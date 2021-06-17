Thursday, June 17, 2021Back to
Battlegrounds Mobile India is now live on Google Play Store for beta testers

The developer Krafton has confirmed that more slots will be available later in the day today.


tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2021 15:11:17 IST

Developer Krafton has released the Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India game for beta testers on Google Play Store on Thursday. But since the link on Google Play Store could be accessed on first come first serve basis, at the time of writing this article, it had reached its maximum limit. The Google Play Store landing page now reads, "Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the Battlegrounds Mobile India app. However, at this time, Battlegrounds Mobile India app's testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn't accepting any more testers."

However Krafton has confirmed to Tech2 that more slots will be available later today.

There has been no word lately about the game's availability on iOS devices.

The developer Krafton has confirmed that "an increasing number of Early Access slots will be available for players frequently throughout the day". Notably, the link to get access will remain the same.

The release of early access hints that the company will soon roll out the official version of the game soon for all users.

Since PUBG Mobile's ban in the country, Krafton made several changes to the game, one being that it tweaked the game for its Indian players, including various in-game events and features. Krafton also announced that the game will debut with its esports ecosystem, including tournaments and leagues.

The game has been teased ever since its announcement. The developers shared two maps, Erangel and the 4x4 Sanhok. The developers are also set to bring a UAZ jeep and a level 3 backpack which the game players are familiar with.

