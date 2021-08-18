Wednesday, August 18, 2021Back to
Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for iOS users: All you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with iPhone 6S and above models running on iOS 9.0 or above.


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2021 13:04:37 IST

After a long wait, Kraftons Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download on Apple App Store for iOS users. The company made this announcement earlier today on its Facebook page. The Apple App Store reveals that the video game is compatible with iPads and iPod Touch running on iOS 11.0 or later. The BGMI game is 1.9 GB in size and free to download on the App Store.

Krafton has further announced that the game is compatible with iPhone 6S and above models. The handset is required to run on iOS 9.0 or higher and should have a minimum of 2 GB RAM.

Battlegrounds Mobile India. Image: Krafton

As per the blog post, "There is a ton of rewards waiting for fans of the game who’s just joined the party! Starting off, all players will get exciting Welcome Rewards – the Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title and 300AG which can be redeemed together from the Event Center.  As a part of welcoming them to “India Ka Battlegrounds”, exclusive gifts like the Supply and classic Crate Coupons along with the Constable Set can be redeemed separately from the Event Center."

Recently, BGMI has also crossed the "50 million downloads" mark on the Google Play Store. On this occasion, the company has announced special rewards for users. The game had attained over 30 million installs in the first week of its Android app's launch.

To celebrate this milestone, the developer announced to gift players a "Galaxy Messenger Set" permanent outfit in addition to more rewards. The iOS users can also claim these rewards now. To recall, BGMI is celebrating Independence Day Mahotsav, which started on 11 August and will go on until 20 August. This will allow people to win rewards and special AGM skin.

