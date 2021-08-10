FP Trending

The wait for iOS users for the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch is over, as Krafton has finally hinted at the release of the game’s iOS version in one of its posts on social media. "We thought you missed it earlier. So, just wanted to let you know Stay tuned for more!", the South Korean giant shared on its Instagram handle.

Krafton may host the Streamer battle after the BGMI iOS release, Insidesport reports. This invitational streamer battle will only be for iOS devices. Battlegrounds Mobile India is reportedly set for release on iOS in late August (20 August).

The game's Android version was launched last month. It made a tremendous fan base and set a record of more than 30 million downloads on Google Play Store, within a week of its release. On achieving 50 million downloads, Krafton had announced a new event called Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 for the BGMI players and offered them a reward.

BGMI for iOS users has been in beta testing mode for some time, just like the Android version. The FAQs section on the BGMI updated that fans will be informed about the developments of the iOS version. Krafton also mentioned that all the information on the game's iOS updates will be released on the official website and their social media platforms.