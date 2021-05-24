tech2 News Staff

Ahead of the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is expected next month, Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering has written a letter to Prime Minister requesting to ban the game. Ering shared the letter in a tweet he posted on Saturday. The game is a "Chinese deception" and is a "big threat to security of India and privacy of our citizens", he wrote in the letter. The MLA says that the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India is "a way to circumvent and disregard our laws".

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

The game "is a mere illusion and a trick to relaunch the same game with minor modifications and collect user data of millions of our citizens, including our children and transfer it to foreign companies and the Chinese government,” reads the letter. To recall, Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be similar to the PUBG Mobile game that was banned in India last year due to privacy and security purposes. Notably, both games have different developers. Meanwhile, the MLA claims that Krafton India has hired employees from Tencent which is a Chinese technology firm and was a huge investor in PUBG Mobile. The letter adds that the Google Play Store URL hints that it is a relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India. He further stated, "United States Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) is currently discussing the potential disinvestment of Tencent from American gaming companies". Backlash for the requested ban has already started on social media.

Wow you found security issues in a product which has not even launched? — Dhananjay_Tech (@Dhananjay_Tech) May 22, 2021

I can always respect a government willing to look out for the public but lets be perfectly honest, your take is both extremely weak, single minded & damaging. All you are doing is trying to push back the growth in India of the biggest industry in the world atm. Please stop. — ImPERium (@EvT_ImPERium) May 22, 2021

Is it possible for an Indian company to make a game like BattlegroundsMobileIndia, if not then why you're stopping it. Battle Royale games are opening a wider doors to Indian Gaming Community. So support it, you can give limitations to it but do not disregard it. — Jimson James (@Jimsonkavil) May 22, 2021

The funny thing is above tweets is send via iPhone, China hold approximately 9% shares in Apple(A/T 2019 data)so if issue with Chinese investment so why using phone with such investment#BGMI — Dev Nath (@DevNath2k5) May 23, 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a free battle royale game that is said to be similar to PUBG Mobile, with some minor tweaks. The new game is set to bring exclusive in-game features such as outfits, and an esports ecosystem in India that will include tournaments and leagues.

We have reached out to Krafton for a statement regarding this matter. We will update the copy with the same once we hear back.