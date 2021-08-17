Tuesday, August 17, 2021Back to
Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 50 million downloads on Google Play Store; confirms the launch of iOS version soon

BGMI is celebrating Independence Day Mahotsav, which started on 11 August and will go on until 20 August.


FP TrendingAug 17, 2021 17:15:10 IST

Battlegrounds Mobile India, after much hype, recently launched in India as the Indian version of the now-banned PUBG Mobile battle royale game. It, however, was only available for Android users, leaving iOS users disappointed. This might not continue for long as an iOS app is expected to launch soon. Krafton, via its recently concluded BGMI Freedom Face-Off Event, has suggested that the game's iOS version will launch soon in India.

BGMI has also recently attained the "50 million downloads" mark on the Google Play Store. On this occasion, the company has announced special rewards for users. The game had attained over 30 million installs in the first week of its Android app's launch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India.

While a date hasn't been announced yet, the iOS app is expected to launch in the third week of this month.

This is not the first time the release of the iOS app has been teased. BGMI's social media platforms have released a number of teasers lately, suggesting that an iOS app is in the works.

To recall, Battlegrounds Mobile India's Android app was launched in July. It was in June when the app was available to use as a beta version.

As a reminder, Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in place of the PUBG Mobile, which was banned in India last year. The battle royale game is much like PUBG Mobile and involves a number of similar maps, gaming modes, inventories, and much more. However, it comes with better security and privacy of users and a few more changes.

In related news, BGMI is celebrating Independence Day Mahotsav, which started on 11 August and will go on until 20 August. This will allow people to win rewards and special AGM skin.

