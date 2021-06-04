FP Trending

People’s excitement for PUBG Mobile’s revamped version in India has reached new heights as Battlegrounds Mobile India has received 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks, as per the developer Krafton. This was announced via a social media post. Speaking on the same, CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc said “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP first developed by me and my team in 2017”.

To recall, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s pre-registration opened on 18 May for Android users and it saw 7.6 million people registering on the very first day. The battle royale game is still up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and Krafton is offering people rewards so that more people apply for it.

However, pre-registration is still not available for iOS users. Some reports suggest that this might happen soon, most likely in a few weeks.

The official teasers and rumours give some idea about how the game will be like. It is suggested that Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with PUBG Mobile-like maps that will include the Erangel map. Although, it will be spelled “Erangle” so that it doesn’t get associated with the banned game.

It is also expected to come with better security and limits on the gameplay, PUBG Mobile-like inventory, and more features.

Another thing that still remains under the wraps is the launch date. Rumours suggest that this will happen this month and most likely launch on 18 June. However, there is no official word on it yet.