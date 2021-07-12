Monday, July 12, 2021Back to
Battlegrounds Mobile India amasses 34 million players in a week since its launch

At present, Battlegrounds Mobile India boasts of 16 million daily active users and 2.4 million peak concurrent users.


FP TrendingJul 12, 2021 18:43:00 IST

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has reached yet another milestone. As per a new statement, the revamped, India-specific version of PUBG Mobile has garnered 34 million users in just a week since its launch on the Google Play Store. The 34-million user mark includes an increased 16 million daily active users and 2.4 million peak concurrent users. The battle royale game has also become a part of the ‘Top free games’ section on the Play Store, occupying first place on the list.

BGMI’s social media game is going from strength to strength, too. Its recent launch party on YouTube, held on 8 July, witnessed a peak of over 500,000 viewers on the first day. Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division, at Krafton Inc, expressed his appreciation saying, “We would like to thank our users in India for their support. We are committed to bringing new and more entertaining content to Battlegrounds Mobile India to bring greater joy to our fans and players.” “With Battlegrounds Mobile India as a start, Krafton hopes to grow and further develop together with India’s video gaming and esports industry”, he added.

BGMI players will also soon receive a July update that includes additions such as the new MG3 weapon, a new ranking season and the ability to throw healing consumables. There's also a new Mission Ignition mode and location names, which were also seen on the recent PUBG Mobile 1.5 update.

Battlegrounds Mobile India currently occupies the top spot on the list of Top free games on the Google Play Store. Image: BGMI

In related news, Krafton will soon host BGMI esports tournaments in India to contribute to the gaming industry and help further grow the battle royale game in the country.

BGMI is now out of beta and is available on the Play Store. It is expected to be available for iOS users in India soon.

