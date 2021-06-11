FP Trending

The release date of the next game in the Battlefield franchise, titled Battlefield 2042, has been finally unveiled by its developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts Inc today, 10 June through an official trailer. The game is set to launch later this year on 22 October for Rs 3,999 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and for Rs 3,499 on PC (Origin).

On PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X and S, the game is listed at Rs 4,499. Starting 15 October, EA Play members will get a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042. It is already available for pre-order and EA Play members, players will receive early access to the Open Beta on pre-ordering. It will be available on all major online and offline retailers across the country.

Take a look at the trailer here:



Battlefield 2042 will feature multiplayer matches with up to 128 players. The game will include real-time events with new weapons, gadgets, and vehicles.

In the 2042 version, the world is on the brink, causing shortages of food, clean water, and energy. As a result, many failed nations have created the greatest refugee crisis in human history. Amidst this crisis, Russia and the United States draw the world into an all-out war. To fight for the future of the non-patriated, the specialists join both sides.

“Battlefield 2042 is an evolution of the franchise and embraces the ultimate Battlefield multiplayer sandbox with intense combat and a ton of incredible, unexpected events,” said Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager of DICE.

The game includes next-gen Conquest and Breakthrough modes, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise. It also features maps filled with dynamic weather conditions, tornadoes, sandstorms, and other dangerous environmental hazards.

Battlefield’s third experience is another new game-type for the franchise. Developed by DICE, LA this experience can be felt by the game fans by tuning in to EA Play Live on 22 July for all the details.