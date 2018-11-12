Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 November, 2018 15:44 IST

Battlefield 1 players honour 100th anniversary of World War I with ceasefire

The poignant moment was ruined when a dastardly bi-plane pilot shot up the silent players.

It was meant to be a profound, beautiful moment. A moment when hundreds of thousands of bloodthirsty gamers would stop the killing and the bloodshed, that murderous mayhem that defines online gaming. A moment that said gamers would use to remember and honour the dead of World War I. But it was not to be.

Players of Battlefield 1, a hugely popular multiplayer game based on World War I, apparently decided that they would mark the official World War I ceasefire with an in-game ceasefire. As per historical record, the ceasefire happened on "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of the year 1918.

 

This is the 100 Year Anniversary of the End of WW1. On the 11th Hour we stopped fighting. from r/Battlefield

At the appointed hour, players stopped massacring each other. It was a poignant moment to be sure, but one that was immediately ruined by a dastardly bi-plane pilot who shot up the beaches where players were observing two minutes of respectful silence.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the cameraman got stabbed in the back by yet another disgruntled player, ruining what was a rare moment of decency and humanity on display in a multiplayer game.

At least the backstabber had the decency to apologise for his actions, claiming that he “got annoyed that our team kept on getting killed.”

 

