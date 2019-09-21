Saturday, September 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Batman has arrived in Fortnite bringing along landmarks from Gotham City

Players will be able to wear the Batman cape and glide in Tilted Towns with unlimited glider redeploy


tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2019 20:27:27 IST

After all the leaks, Batman has finally entered Fortnite and Tilted Towns has been transformed into Gotham City. This event gives players the ability to glide around this area with unlimited glider redeployment and several Bat gadgets. In celebration of the dark knight’s 80th anniversary, the crossover will go on until 6 October.

Batman has arrived in Fortnite bringing along landmarks from Gotham City

Fortnite x Batman crossover event will go on until 6 October. Image: Fortnite.

Players will be able to wear the masked vigilante’s cape when they enter the game that allows them the ability to glide, Epic Games announced in Fortnite's blog. Then there’s the Batman Grapnel Gun which is the familiar grappling hook that will help players traverse in the area. All they need to do is point the gun to a solid object, shoot the gun and as they are hurtling towards it, they can deploy the glider to cover longer distances. Many familiar buildings from Gotham City including Wayne Industries Tower, Gotham City Police Department HQ, and Monarch Theatre are placed in the area.

The Batarang is also an important gadget to the son of Gotham and in Fortnite, it’s a homing explosive device. The Explosive Batarang can be thrown at opponents that will home or follow them and explode when in close proximity to them. If the Batarang hits an object, it will stay there and act as a proximity mine, so whenever an opponent gets close, it will explode.

There are several Batman-themed challenges during the crossover. Players who complete these challenges can win rewards from the Welcome to Gotham City Crossover Bundle that also includes a Catwing Glider. All these challenges will be available only until 1 October.

Players can buy the Batman suit from the store in the Batman Caped Crusader Pack. It includes the Batman Comic Book Outfit and the Dark Knight Movie Outfit. Players can also buy a Catwoman outfit.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Fortnite

Fortnite now supports cross-platform voice chat in Party Hub on mobile devices

Sep 18, 2019
Fortnite now supports cross-platform voice chat in Party Hub on mobile devices
Epic Games has disabled the B.R.U.T.E. mechs from all Fortnite playlists

Fortnite

Epic Games has disabled the B.R.U.T.E. mechs from all Fortnite playlists

Sep 11, 2019
With gambling mechanics in video games under investigation in the UK, is the day of reckoning finally upon the industry?

Online gaming

With gambling mechanics in video games under investigation in the UK, is the day of reckoning finally upon the industry?

Sep 15, 2019
Former Batman Christian Bale reacts to Joaquin Phoenix playing Joker: He always makes interesting choices

Hollywood

Former Batman Christian Bale reacts to Joaquin Phoenix playing Joker: He always makes interesting choices

Sep 13, 2019
Kristen Stewart says Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson is 'the only guy who could play' Batman

Buzz Patrol

Kristen Stewart says Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson is 'the only guy who could play' Batman

Sep 08, 2019
With It Chapter Two in theatres, a study explains the psychology behind why clowns are creepy

With It Chapter Two in theatres, a study explains the psychology behind why clowns are creepy

Sep 14, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019