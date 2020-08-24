Monday, August 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Batman: Gotham Knights game to release in 2021: Here is all we know so far

The Batman game will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X as well as PC when it releases next year.


FP TrendingAug 24, 2020 12:21:42 IST

The full-length cinematic trailer and various insights about the modes of the much-awaited DC game, Batman: Gotham Knights was finally dropped at the DC FanDome event. Although the game does not have Batman fighting against evil forces, it is set up in Arkham and various superheroes wear their capes to continue Batman’s legacy.

The details about the game were released during a 20-minute Warner Bros Montreal panel held on Saturday, which included a Q&A session as well. The trailer was a little over seven minutes and revealed that Batman is gone and now four other vigilantes ― Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing must protect the city.

Batman: Gotham Knights game to release in 2021: Here is all we know so far

Batman: Gotham Knights

Mr Freeze is introduced as one of the main antagonists and quite a considerable period of co-op play is also displayed. According to GamesRadar, each superhero is going to have their “own set of moves and stats to work with”. In a chat with creative director Patrick Redding and senior producer Fleur Marty, the portal also found out that Gotham Knights will feature “a whole host of playable characters.'' These playable characters will also have the chance of co-op play.

The trailer, at last, informed fans that the game will be releasing in 2021 and that all the visuals belong to a pre-alpha game build. This suggests that the gameplay will see enhancements and improvements.

Gotham Knights is not Warner Bros Montreal’s first venture into the Batman-verse, pointed out Techradar. The division had developed Arkham Origins back in 2013. As the console generations have undergone several changes since then, how Warner Bros Montreal manages to finish the game off will be up for speculation.

The game will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X as well as PC when it releases next year.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Suicide Squad game

Suicide squad game to be announced on 22 August, confirms Rocksteady Studios

Aug 11, 2020
Suicide squad game to be announced on 22 August, confirms Rocksteady Studios
The Suicide Squad behind-the-scenes teaser, unveiled at DC Fandome, features all DC villains

Hollywood

The Suicide Squad behind-the-scenes teaser, unveiled at DC Fandome, features all DC villains

Aug 23, 2020
Wonder Woman 1984 new trailer introduces two nemeses, Cheetah and Maxwell Lord

Hollywood

Wonder Woman 1984 new trailer introduces two nemeses, Cheetah and Maxwell Lord

Aug 23, 2020
The Batman trailer: Robert Pattinson seeks vengeance as the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' superhero film

Buzz Patrol

The Batman trailer: Robert Pattinson seeks vengeance as the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' superhero film

Aug 23, 2020
Dwayne Johnson shares first look of Black Adam, film to release on 22 December, 2021

Buzz Patrol

Dwayne Johnson shares first look of Black Adam, film to release on 22 December, 2021

Aug 23, 2020
Zack Snyder's Justice League official trailer shows the superheroes team up against villain Darkseid

Hollywood

Zack Snyder's Justice League official trailer shows the superheroes team up against villain Darkseid

Aug 23, 2020

science

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020
Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

toilet plume

Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

Aug 21, 2020
Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

COVID-19 Research

Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

Aug 20, 2020