Asus Zephyrus G with AMD Ryzen 7 processor announced in India starting from Rs 99,990

The Zephyrus G has a 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz IPS display which is fitted onto a 14-inch frame.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 18:26:23 IST

Asus has launched its new ultra-slim gaming laptop ROG Zephyrus G (GA502) for a price of Rs 99,990. The laptop can be purchased starting today exclusively on Flipkart.

Asus Zephyrus G.

Asus Zephyrus G Specs

The Zephyrus G has a 15.6-inch FHD 120 Hz IPS display which is fitted onto a 14-inch frame with very tiny bezels on three sides and Asus claims that the laptop has an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H which the company claims will give gamers up to 8.8 hours of battery life. The laptop also has improved Asus Intelligent Cooling which again helps in the smooth performance of the device.

In terms of design, the ROG Zephyrus G has a 20 mm thickness and weighs about 2.1 kgs. It also has a backlit keyboard that makes the keys legible in dim lighting conditions. In terms of the GPU, the Zephyrus G is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU which can be clocked to 1,335 MHz at 60 W in Turbo mode with ROG Boost. For cooling purposes, the laptop uses a self-cleaning thermal module and anti-dust tunnel fans with 33 percent thinner blades that the company claims will deliver 17 percent improvement in airflow.

The laptop can be maxed out to 32 GB DDR4 RAM and has 512 GB of SSD storage, which is priced at Rs 2,99,990 on Flipkart. Connectivity options for the laptop include 1 x RJ-45 jack, 1 x USB 3.1 Type‑C, 3 x USB 3.1 Type‑A, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack and 1 x Kensington lock. The device is powered by a 76 Wh 4-cell Lithium-ion battery with a 180 W AC adapter.

