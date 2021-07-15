FP Trending

Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced that the ROG XG Mobile is now available in India. Asus XG mobile is almost 6 percent smaller than a typical eGPU and weighs 1 kg. ROG XG Mobile, the detachable GPU, is designed by the company to boost ROG Flow X13’s overall performance.

ROG XG Mobile is available in two configurations, a 16 GB GeForce RTX3080 or the 8 GB GeForce RTX3070. It pairs with the ROG Flow X13 via an exclusive PCIe 3.0x8 interface for fast graphic delivery and lower latency than most eGPU boxes available in the market.

The XG mobile is available both as a standalone accessory and as a bundled package, combined with the ROG Flow X13 (Supernova Edition) for purchase.

The bundled package is available for Rs 269,990. The standalone XG Mobile eGPU with 8 GB GeForce RTX3070 variant can be bought at Rs 69,990 while the 16 GB variant is priced at Rs 139,990. The products are available to buy on Asus Exclusive store, ROG Exclusive stores, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Croma stores. In the second half of July, they will also be available on Flipkart and Asus' websites.

The device can be plugged anywhere and offers portability and boost to the ROG Flow X13. It comes with an integrated 280 W adapter that helps users to move around freely. It also integrates several I/O ports including, 4 HDMI 2.0a, 4 USB Ports, an SD card reader, and a gigabit ethernet port.

Commenting on the launch of this game-changing technology, Arnold Su from Asus India stated that, “The ROG Flow X13 and XG mobile make the most power-packed duo, designed to fit the fast-paced yet performance-oriented ecosystem of the users. Consumers’ interest being the core of every decision we make at Asus, we are hopeful that the new XG Mobile will take the gaming experience of our consumers to newer heights”.