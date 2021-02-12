Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
ASUS ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 Gaming Desktops launched in India, pricing start at Rs 2,34,990

FP TrendingFeb 12, 2021 16:11:05 IST

Asus has expanded its gaming desktop portfolio and launched two new gaming rigs called the ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35. According to the company, both gaming desktops offer tournament-ready performance for competitive gaming and will be available for sale via e-commerce sites Amazon India and Flipkart.

ASUS ROG Strix GA35

Powering the ASUS ROG Strix GA35 is a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU that helps meet heavy workloads. This includes video editing, streaming videos, multitasking and 3D rendering. The new gaming rig comes with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics that give higher frame rates for better performance.

Being a gaming desktop, the ROG Strix GA35 comes with an easy-carry design. It gets Keystone II technology and features a dynamic Wind Shear chassis for smooth airflow that restricts the noise levels under 40dB. The ROG Strix GA35 comes backed by 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, 2TB SATA 7200RPM 3.5-inch HDD and supports up to 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM. The Asus ROG Strix GA35 is priced at Rs 2,54,990.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 and GT35

ASUS ROG Strix GT35

Powering the ROG Strix GT35 is the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card for smooth and fast-paced gaming. It draws the power from the 10-core Intel Core i9 CPU that can be overclocked with an AI-enhanced system. The ROG Strix GT35 is capable of delivering a 300fps frame rate on OVERWATCH

The ROG Strix GT35 comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home and gets a 120mm Liquid Cooler. It runs on 32GB DDR4-2933 MHz RAM. The machine is backed by 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD and 2TB SATA 7200RPM 3.5-inch HDD. The ROG Strix GT35 is priced at Rs 2,34,990.

