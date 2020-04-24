tech2 News Staff

Asus has announced an exclusive gaming tournament 'Battle of Gods' in India for ROG phone users. The tournament has kicked off today (24 April) and is expected to go on for 12 weeks. This tournament is an online weekly gaming event where participants will combat in PUBG Mobile. As per the company, the total pool prize for this tournament is Rs 6,60,00.

How to register for the tournament?

You can now register for the tournament by visiting this link and you can also watch the livestream of the game by visiting Asus YouTube panel.

The tournament aims to promote social interaction via gaming at a time when India is under lockdown since over a month now. Every Friday, the participants will compete with each other in multiple Battle Royale rooms. The top players will be livestreamed by eSports casters in India. The winners of the final match will be announced every week and will share the total pool prize of the game.

Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Smartphone Division, Asus India said in a statement, "Abiding to the lock-down rules, we have designed this initiative to continue engagement with our ROG Phone community, enabling ROG Phone users to interact with each other through E-Sports within the safety of their homes. Further, the tournament gives our ROG Phone users a perfect opportunity to demonstrate their gaming skills and win big cash rewards. Games are the perfect platform to engage and connect."

