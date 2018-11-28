tech2 News Staff

Asus showed off the ROG phone, a gaming-focussed Android smartphone, back at Computex 2018 in June. The Taiwanese giant, better known for its PC components and laptops, is finally ready to bring what could be arguably India's first, modern gaming smartphone.

While the ROG phone has already launched in European markets and the US, the price at which the phone will be announced in India remains to be seen. The event will get underway at 12 pm on 29 November and based on a tweet put out by Asus India yesterday, the phone will be sold online exclusively on Flipkart.

Tomorrow, we change the definition of speed, of power, of performance, of smartphones. Join us at 12 pm as we unleash the ROG Phone. The #GameChanger will be exclusively on @Flipkart https://t.co/ZfTkT2c75C pic.twitter.com/5sXnvBVXq3 — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) November 28, 2018

The Asus ROG phone is unlike other gaming smartphones

We've seen a number of gaming smartphones over the span of a year — the Razer phone, the Xiaomi Black Shark, the Nubia Red Magic and even the Razer Phone 2. However, what sets the ROG phone apart from all the other gaming smartphones are the dock options that Asus offers for the phone.

Accessories with the ROG phone

Asus offers as many as six dedicated accessories for the ROG phone in international markets. This begins with a choice of docks and also includes a controller and a case. The docks are definitely all the rage though. The Mobile Desktop Dock, for example, costs $230 and allows you to hook the phone up to an external 4K monitor, mouse and keyboard. The TwinView Dock, on the other hand, lets you add a second screen to the phone and that will set you back by $400.

There's also a WiGig dock on offer for $330 which turns the ROG Phone into a portable gaming console that you can hook up to your TV, with a physical controller in the Gamevice. A controller for the WiGig will cost you an additional $90. You can also get the Asus Professional Dock for $200 which will allow you to connect the ROG Phone to a TV or monitor.

On top of that, Asus will also be bundling a retroactive cooler in the box, which will provide an additional type-C port, bringing the grand total of type-C ports to three.

Everything you need and more

Coming now to the specs, the phone is powered by a special Snapdragon 845 SoC which has custom Kryo cores clocked to a whopping 2.9 GHz to provide seamless gaming. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system inside the phone, the likes of which was seen on the Black Shark.

The ROG Phone has a 6-inch 2,160 x 1,080 AMOLED display and if that single display is not enough for you, then Asus has provided another attachment called the TwinView Dock. As the name suggests, this is a handheld grip, which has an extra screen and its own battery and it can be attached to the ROG phone, giving a Nintendo DS-like experience.

Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports Asus HyperCharge, preventing the phone from heating during charging. The phone also makes use of Quick Charge 4.0, which reportedly charges the phone up from 0-66 percent in 30 minutes.

There is a pair of front-facing dual-speakers and in terms of optics, the phone has an 8 MP front camera along with a 12 MP + 8 MP ultra-wide on the back. There is also a fingerprint reader on the back.