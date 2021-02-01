Monday, February 01, 2021Back to
Asus ROG begins a virtual incubation program for gamers to prep them for e-sport tournaments

Gamers aged between 16 and 18 will be required to provide a consent letter from their parents to participate in the program.


FP TrendingFeb 01, 2021 18:30:48 IST

Asus ROG, also known as the Republic of Gamers, a gaming-focused sub-brand of the Taiwanese company is set to launch a virtual incubation program for gamers called ROG Academy. In order to sharpen and enhance the skills of the gamers, Asus ROG will personally identify PC gamers via a screening process, as part of the process. By this, the gamers will be prepared for competitive e-sport tournaments on a national and a global level. The company went on to say in a statement that this initiative will aid in strengthening the e-sports talent pool in the country.

Asus ROG will be conducting this initiative with the help of e-sports media and content firm Gaming company based in Mumbai.

The Academy will be conducting four batches of three-month-long sessions, wherein each batch will have six players that will get professional mentorship, tournament-ready gaming equipment and a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000.

The company went on to say in a statement that the curriculum would comprise of training modules that would be focused on team-based gameplay and individual bases across several areas, which include communication and teamwork that would be designed specifically for the game title and existing skillsets of the players.

As soon as the three-month training is complete, each batch will get Rs 1,00,000 per team, combined and will get an opportunity to represent Asus ROG while participating in events or tournaments for three months.

Gamers aged between 16 and 18 will be required to provide a consent letter from their parents to participate in the program and will be able to apply for the program between 1 February and 10 February.

This initiative by the company is done to build a strong gaming ecosystem in the country that will empower enthusiast gamers via a number of programs.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India said in a statement that the company aims to encourage more gamers and mentor them through their journey that would aid in familiarising them with future opportunities in the gaming segment that will give a huge boost in establishing credible E-sports players in India and making ways for next-gen gamers with the help of the training, mentorship, and resources.

