tech2 News Staff

Asus has updated its TUF and ROG series of laptops and desktops in India.

The new laptops include TUF Gaming A15 and TUF Gaming A17. Whereas, the new desktops include Asus ROG Strix GA35 and Asus ROG Strix GA15.

The new series of laptops and desktops have also gone all AMD. Both new laptop models feature the latest generation of 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 4000 Mobile processors. As for the desktops, the GA35 features a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 laptops: Pricing and availability

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop comes in two colour variants – Bonfire Black and Fortress Grey. The Bonfire Black variant of the laptop is priced starting Rs 60,990 and will be available only via Amazon, whereas the Fortress Grey option is priced a little higher, starting at Rs 62,990, and will be available across Asus' all official offline partners, Reliance stores and Amazon.

The TUF Gaming A17 comes in a sole Fortress Gray colour variant, which is priced starting Rs 60,990 and will be available on Flipkart mid-June onwards.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GA15: Pricing and availability

The Asus ROG Strix GA15 will be available starting Rs 65,990. The ROG Strix GA30, on the other hand, is priced starting Rs 1,79,990. Both the desktops will be available via online and offline channels.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 laptops: Specifications and features

As for the specifications, both the Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 feature AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor with8-cores and 16-threads. The processor is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU on A15 , and options GeForce RTX and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti on A17. Both the laptops also come with IPS displays with up to 144 Hz refresh rate on the A15 and up to 120 Hz on A17.

Further, both the laptops have smaller and more portable chassis than their predecessors.

The TUF Gaming A15 and A17 also include dual M.2 PCIe SSD slots. Some models also come with an option for a tertiary HDD slot.

Both the laptops sport two USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.2 Gen-2 Type-C port.

The TUF Gaming A17 supports G-SYNC monitors via the DisplayPort 1.4 alternate mode. It also has an HDMI 2.0b port that lets you plug in a projector, additional monitor, or big-screen TV. Besides these, there is another USB port for additional connectivity.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GA15: Specifications and features

Talking about the ROG Strix GA15 first, it is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti. The highest configuration for the laptop goes up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM. Storage options include M.2-based NVMe SSDs up to 1TB. The system, however, can be upgraded with a 2 TB mechanical storage.

As for ROG Strix GA35; it comes with a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU. It can be configured up to 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage and 64 GB DDR4 RAM.