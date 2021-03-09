FP Trending

Asus has launched the TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop in India. The device was earlier unveiled at the virtual CES 2021. In India, it will be available in Moonlight White and Eclipse Gray colour variants. Both the variants are going to be available from the end of March across Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores. People can buy the laptops from Asus exclusive Stores and ROG Stores as well. The Eclipse Grey model will be sold for Rs 1,39,990 while the Moonlight White model has been priced at Rs 1,40,990.

The 15-inch laptop has been marketed to suit users seeking high portability as it comes with a light-weight exterior and slim design. The laptop sports the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor and GeForce RTX 3070/ 3060 GPU. With 32 GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory, the product can extend internal storage up to 1 TB. It also has the support for an SSD slot.

As per the press release, the laptop will offer a tournament-level gaming panel. The product comes with up to a 240 Hz refresh rate, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and two-way AI noise cancellation technology.

Powered by a battery that offers 16.6 hours of video playback, the laptop sports a Type-C charging port for extended playback time. When a full recharge is needed, the laptop is going to be charged from 0 percent to 50 percent in under half an hour. Also, Type-C adapters up to 100 W are supported, which will work with Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4. There are three USB 3.2 Type-A ports as well that can be used for connecting the mouse and external storage.

ASUS claims the Dash F15 to be thinner and lighter than other TUF gaming laptops. It comes with dimensions of 19.9 mm thickness and 2 kg weight. It also meets the MIL-STD-810H military standards.