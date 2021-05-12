Wednesday, May 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Asus launches gaming laptops ROG Zephyrus S17 and ROG Zephyrus M16: All you need to know

The Asus laptops that will come will be equipped with the updated GPUs are the ROG and TUF family laptops.


FP TrendingMay 12, 2021 12:59:36 IST

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG), on Tuesday, 11 May, announced a line-up of gaming ‘weaponry’ at the virtual event titled For Those Who Dare: Unleash the Tiger Inside. As per the press release, two new gaming laptops namely ROG Zephyrus S17 and ROG Zephyrus M16 were launched globally at this event. The Zephyrus S17 has an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and a rising optical-mechanical keyboard which enables superior cooling. The keyboard is lifted at a 5-degree angle, allowing new Arc Flow fans to put cooling air into the laptop. It is equipped with powerful six-speaker audio.

Asus S17. Image: Asus

Asus S17. Image: Asus

On the other hand, the Zephyrus M16 has impressive high WQHD resolution with a fast 165Hz refresh rate. The new Asus ROG laptop comes equipped with GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU. With a GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, the gaming device has a high frame rate.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPUs will be available in ROG and TUF Gaming notebooks. The press statement released by Asus states that the latest laptops which are powered by the new GPUs will have immersive displays, quiet cooling, and bold designs. These GPU laptops will be suitable for gamers based on their needs.

Asus M16

Asus M16

The Asus laptops that will come will be equipped with the updated GPUs are the ROG and TUF family laptops. ROG family laptops that include the RTX 3050 Family are Flow X13, Zephyrus M16, Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15, and Strix G15/G17 gaming laptops. On the other hand, RTX 3050 Family is also available in the TUF Dash F15, TUF Gaming A15/A17, and TUF Gaming F15/F17 gaming laptops.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Asus India

Asus India cancels launch of ROG Flow X13, Zephyrus lineup amid growing COVID-19 crisis

May 11, 2021
Asus India cancels launch of ROG Flow X13, Zephyrus lineup amid growing COVID-19 crisis
Asus delays the launch of ZenFone 8 series in India due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis

Asus

Asus delays the launch of ZenFone 8 series in India due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis

May 12, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021