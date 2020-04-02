FP Trending

Asus has unveiled a brand new dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming laptop which sports a Core i9-10980HK CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU.

According to a report in The Verge, this is the first-ever dual-screen laptop designed especially for gaming. The company, however, has had dual-screen laptops in the past, including the Zenbook Duo and the Zenbook Pro Duo.

The primary display is a 15.6-inch screen which can either be a 4K 60-Hz panel or a FHD 300-Hz panel. While one is for content creators, the other is clearly for gamers.

The second display is positioned at the upper half of the keyboard deck and is a 14.1-inch, 60-Hz touchscreen with a 3840x1100 resolution.

The top edge of the second screen lifts up to a 13-degree angle and gives gamers a comfortable view of both screens at the same time.

The CPU is perfect for tasks like photo editing, 3D rendering, and streaming. The GPU enables high frame rates and incredible realism for more immersive gaming.

The device has 32 GB of expandable DDR4-3200 RAM and 2 TB of RAID 0 SSD storage, and offers superfast load times for all games and apps.

The laptop has a 90 Wh battery and charges through a USB-C port that also supports Thunderbolt 3.

Alongside this laptop, Asus also announced other models, including the Zephyrus S15 and S17, M15, Strix Scar 15/17, and more. All models can come with an optional 300-Hz display.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.