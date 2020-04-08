Wednesday, April 08, 2020Back to
ASUS ROG Showdown e-Gaming Tournament in India is ongoing and will end on 29 April: All you need to know

The Asus e-tournament began on 3 April where the players were asked to compete in Counter Strike.


tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2020 18:26:45 IST

Asus India is organising an e-gaming tournament called "ROG Showdown" that started on 3 April and will go on till 29 April. As a prize, the winner will get Steam, a PC game store and wallet codes worth $300.

The first leg of the e-tournament involved matches of Counter Strike, a multiplayer shooter game, which took place from 3-5 April. This leg was followed by many more games like PUBG, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and League of Legends ASUS ROG Showdown e-Gaming Tournament in India is ongoing and will end on 29 April: All you need to know

As people are restricted to their homes these days, gaming tournament can get a lot of traction and it might even work as a stress buster for some. World Health Organisation has also suggested that video games might be good for mental health during the ongoing lockdown. However, WHO had previously said that gaming addiction can hamper personal and social well-being of a person.

Asus India Business Head, Arnold Su, said in a statement At a time when the world is undergoing so much stress, we aim to encourage gamers to utilise their time productively, thus enabling them to cope with the change in the usual routine. By staying indoors and avoiding social gatherings is perhaps the safest and easiest way to curtail the spread of the virus. "

He adds, "However, everyone could use a bit of healthy competition to boost their spirits and enjoy this time at home and the objective of this gaming tournament is exactly this. Am sure post such testing times, we shall soon be enjoying spirited offline tournaments. Until then, I urge the steadily expanding gaming community to stay home and enjoy The ROG Showdown!” 

