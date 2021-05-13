Thursday, May 13, 2021Back to
Assassin's Creed Valhalla shows record performance; revenue up by 50 percent from 2012-13

From April 2020 to March 2021, the company has earned a revenue of €2.22 billion (about Rs. 19,798 crores).


FP TrendingMay 13, 2021 14:19:04 IST

In its annual earnings report on Tuesday, 11 May, Ubisoft has shared that the game Assassin's Creed Valhalla has delivered a record year. The revenue of the French video gaming company has been 50 percent up in 2020-21 as compared to 2012–13 when Assassin's Creed III was launched. From April 2020 to March 2021, the company has earned a revenue of €2.22 billion (about Rs. 19,798 crores), thanks to the sales of Valhalla. There has been a year-over-year increase of 39.4 percent.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla teaser. Image: Twitter

The new titles earned €1.61 billion which is up by 27.6 percent. Back catalogue generated €1.29 billion which was up 15.5 percent. Microtransactions were worth €780 million and made around one-third of Ubisoft’s revenue. They were up by 11 percent.

Games like Brawlhalla, Far Cry, For Honor, Rabbids, The Crew, and Watch Dogs showed robust growth this year, as per the report.

The gaming company’s Rainbow Six was one of the industry’s top 10 most played games in 2020. The annual report also states that for games like Avatar, Beyond Good & Evil 2, Riders Republic, Skull & Bones, and Star Wars, significant portfolio expansion will be introduced.

Ubisoft is investing in The Division 2 as it announced a mobile game and a free-to-play spin-off called The Division: Heartland. Gamers could expect Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to be launched this fiscal year. On the other hand, the new series of Skull & Bones has been delayed to 2022–23.

