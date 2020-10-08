FP Trending

With Ubisoft set to launch Assassin's Creed Valhalla within a month, it is important that players know all about the characters of the latest installment. At least, the major game developer thinks so and hence in their bid to introduce the Vikings to the players, Ubisoft has released a five-part podcast series, called the Echoes of Valhalla. The podcast is available exclusively on the audio streaming platform Spotify. The description of the series says that it will help listeners understand who were the Vikings, what sort of life, customs and beliefs these “men of the North” followed and what exactly urged them to leave their “magnificent lands to risk it all for the chance to find fame and fortune”.

All the episodes are about 15 minutes long.

Knowing the Nordic history might prove beneficial while playing Valhalla as the gamers would play the character of a Norwegian viking who invaded England. The game is set in the late 9th century.

Earlier in September, Ubisoft announced that it was pushing forward the release date for its upcoming title to 10 November. After the postponement of Halo Infinite to 2021, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will now serve as the new title game for Xbox consoles. It is important to note that the latest Assassin’s Creed game is launching on the same day as the launch of Microsoft’s next-gen console lineup: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The new consoles are dropping in the Indian market as well. The Xbox Series X has been priced at Rs 49,990, while the Xbox Series S will cost Rs 34,990.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be immediately available to play on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, UPlay+, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. For PlayStation 5, it will be accessible on 12 November.