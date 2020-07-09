FP Trending

Following the earlier leak of a 30-minute video of gameplay, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has suffered another leak via Reddit leading up to the big Ubisoft Forward Event.

According to a report in PC Invasion, this time the gameplay revealed a boss fight which highlighted the mystical powers of the boss.

Reportedly, the footage revealed a clash between the protagonist and a magical Druid warrior Cordelia.

The battle commences after Cordelia mistakes the player as an enemy and summons a dark storm, draws twin swords, and attacks the player. It seems that the Druid boasts abilities like lightning strikes, teleportation, and ghost-summoning, the report reveals.

The video quality of the new leak is notably better and shows off some different elements of gameplay. The video also highlighted the female version of the main character Eivor, meaning that both videos could have been taken from the same playthrough.

Assassin's Creed- Valhalla Bossfight from Throwaway695348 on Vimeo.

The video notably has has a 'work in progress' watermark.

The little over seven-minute video is also set in the same area of East Anglia like the first video, the report further reveals.

A bit more of the in-game map is also visible, which is centred around the Theftord Forest.

A few days back 30 minutes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay got leaked online showing off the story to open world, combat, and equipment menus. The footage showed that Valhalla will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors Origins and Odyssey and will have an interesting change in the new skill menu.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is scheduled to release later this year and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia and PC. Watch the official teaser of the game here.