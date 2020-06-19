Saturday, June 20, 2020Back to
Assassin's Creed Origins will be free-to-play on PC from 19 June to 21 June

To play Assassin's Creed Origins for free over the weekend, gamers need to sign-up for a free Uplay account.


FP TrendingJun 20, 2020 12:06:45 IST

Ubisoft has announced that the popular video game Assassin's Creed Origins will be free-to-play from 19 to 21 June on PC.

According to PC Gamer, Origins tells that the story of Bayek who gets into trouble with some guys and goes underground, only to come back for revenge.

Assassin's Creed Origins.

A report by Eurogamer mentions that to play Assassin's Creed Origins for free over the weekend, gamers need to sign-up for a free Uplay account and visit the game's official Uplay store page to know when it will be free to download.

For gamers, any play progress they make over the weekend will be carried over to the full game if they decide to purchase the game once the weekend is over.

Assassin's Creed Origins is 80 percent off on the Uplay store as of now.

Assassin's Creed recently revealed its latest installment Valhalla as well. Ubisoft had initially released a teaser image created in a live stream by Artist Kode Abdo, who is popularly known as Bosslogic. The teaser unveiled the Norse-inspired setting for the upcoming game on 29 April.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes after 2018’s release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which saw Ubisoft introducing role-playing game (RPG) techniques for the first time.

Creative director of the game Ashraf Ismail had revealed that as part of their fresh take on the RPG players will gain power based on their skills in the game.

