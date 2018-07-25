If there’s one racing game that just about anyone can relate to, it has to be Asphalt. The latest entrant in the long-running franchise, Asphalt 9: Legends, is now available on Android and iOS.

The game features an updated roster of cars including some stunning examples from the likes of Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini, as well as updated graphics and a whole host of new tracks. In total, you can expect to choose between 50 cars and 70 tracks, as well as a couple of new game modes.

We’ve been tooling around with the game these past two days (yes, puny human, we live a blessed life) and it must be said, the game looks jaw-droppingly beautiful. In fact, we’ll go so far as to say that Gameloft wasn’t exaggerating when they claim that they’re offering console-class graphics.

Gameloft has retained the frenetic, cinematic action that made the earlier games so popular and taken things up another notch. Better yet, they’ve simultaneously made this game more approachable than any previous Asphalt game with the inclusion of a new TouchDrive control mode that makes racing a breeze.

Other features include a new Club mode where you and your friends can work towards achieving more challenging rewards, as well as 8-player local multiplayer.

The game is, of course, ad-supported, but you don’t need to pay to have fun.

Android users can download the 49 MB installer here. Do note that you'll still have to download 1.5 GB of data from within the app.

iOS users can download the full 1.5 GB game from here. Of course, Apple being Apple, you will not be able to download the entire game on your mobile data connection.