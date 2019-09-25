tech2 News Staff

Indian pro-PUBG gamers will have a chance to compete for a prize pool of $400,000 in the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League 2020. Apart from PUBG (not PUBG Mobile) the other title that will be the battleground for esports enthusiasts is DOTA 2. As suggested in the title of the gaming competition, only countries in the Asia-Pacific region can compete and it is being organised by Acer and its Predator brand of gaming laptops and peripherals.

There will be qualifiers played in 17 regions which are Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Acer says that it has recognised the potential of Philippines as a fast-growing Asian market for gaming and as such the grand finals for Asia Pacific Predator League 2020 will be held in Manila at the SM Mall of Asia Arena from on 22-23 February 2020.

For PUBG, the registerations for India are open now and from 14 October till 1 November, there will be online qualifications. A grand final will be conducted for the India region on 14 December to find out which team will be representing India. The matches will be carried out on FPS mode and only on the Erangel and Miramar maps. There is a Rs 16,50,000 prize pool up for grabs for the winners who will go on to Manila for the massive $400,000 prize pool (approximately Rs 2.85 crore).

“With the third edition of the Predator League coming up, Acer continues to provide an international stage for talented gamers to compete, show off their skills and fight for glory. Acer will provide a comprehensive ecosystem to support the industry, and most importantly, the gamers,” said Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations.