Wednesday, September 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Asia Pacific Predator League 2020 online qualifiers registrations for PUBG, Dota 2 begin in India

Registrations are open now and from 14 October till 1 November, there will be online qualifications.


tech2 News StaffSep 25, 2019 19:34:17 IST

Indian pro-PUBG gamers will have a chance to compete for a prize pool of $400,000 in the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League 2020. Apart from PUBG (not PUBG Mobile) the other title that will be the battleground for esports enthusiasts is DOTA 2. As suggested in the title of the gaming competition, only countries in the Asia-Pacific region can compete and it is being organised by Acer and its Predator brand of gaming laptops and peripherals.

Asia Pacific Predator League 2020 online qualifiers registrations for PUBG, Dota 2 begin in India

Predator League 2020.

There will be qualifiers played in 17 regions which are Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Acer says that it has recognised the potential of Philippines as a fast-growing Asian market for gaming and as such the grand finals for Asia Pacific Predator League 2020 will be held in Manila at the SM Mall of Asia Arena from on 22-23 February 2020.

For PUBG, the registerations for India are open now and from 14 October till 1 November, there will be online qualifications. A grand final will be conducted for the India region on 14 December to find out which team will be representing India. The matches will be carried out on FPS mode and only on the Erangel and Miramar maps. There is a Rs 16,50,000 prize pool up for grabs for the winners who will go on to Manila for the massive $400,000 prize pool (approximately Rs 2.85 crore).

“With the third edition of the Predator League coming up, Acer continues to provide an international stage for talented gamers to compete, show off their skills and fight for glory. Acer will provide a comprehensive ecosystem to support the industry, and most importantly, the gamers,” said Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 9 arrives with 0.14.5 update bringing new Warrior theme

Sep 12, 2019
PUBG Mobile Season 9 arrives with 0.14.5 update bringing new Warrior theme
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Four more teams qualify from the Pune finals

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Four more teams qualify from the Pune finals

Sep 23, 2019
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update brings Golden Woods map, new guns and more

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update brings Golden Woods map, new guns and more

Sep 23, 2019
We asked Mortal to take the zero kill PUBG challenge. Here’s what happened

We asked Mortal to take the zero kill PUBG challenge. Here’s what happened

Sep 12, 2019
iOS 13 bug disrupts PUBG Mobile, Fortnite experience for users playing with three or more fingers

PUBG Mobile

iOS 13 bug disrupts PUBG Mobile, Fortnite experience for users playing with three or more fingers

Sep 22, 2019
Fortnite to update its matchmaking algorithm and add bots in v10.40 update

Fortnite

Fortnite to update its matchmaking algorithm and add bots in v10.40 update

Sep 24, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019