FP Trending

Apple has added 30 new games to Apple Arcade, its popular game service. Besides this, two new categories – Timeless Classics and App Store Greats – have also been introduced. Among the games added exclusively to Arcade Originals are NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends, and The Oregon Trail. While games available on Arcade Originals can be played across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, the titles available on the other two categories – Timeless Classics and App Store Greats – are available only on iPhone and iPad.

Timeless Classics includes titles like Good Sudoku by Zach Gage, Backgammon, and Chess - Play & Learn, while App Store Greats brings some of the award-winning games from the App Store to Apple Arcade, including Threes!, and Fruit Ninja Classic, all ad-free and fully unlocked.

🐂 NEW RELEASE 🐂 The Oregon Trail is back! Load up your wagon and embark on an adventure filled with tough choices, new dangers, and unexpected situations. Go West: https://t.co/tywNTv9FZD pic.twitter.com/KIBpzedcoj — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 2, 2021

🏀 NEW RELEASE 🏀 NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition brings its "A" game. Every layup, every three-pointer, and every dunk. The @NBA2K you love is in your pocket. Game on: https://t.co/cIYnz4Ws47 pic.twitter.com/C6sIljDJRO — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 2, 2021

👹 NEW RELEASE 👹 World of Demons is exhilarating. Battle your way through a stylish world full of fearsome yokai in @PlatinumGames' latest action game. Sharpen your steel: https://t.co/OAhkytkKj4 pic.twitter.com/XATnynvwVR — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 2, 2021

Matt Fischer, Apple’s vice president of the App Store says that the addition of the 30 new titles was the biggest expansion since Apple Arcade's debut and its catalogue now boasts of 180 games, including new Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats.

Apple Arcade pricing

In India, the Apple Arcade service is available at Rs 99 per month and comes with a month of a free trial. The game service is also a part of Apple One’s Individual and Family monthly plans, available at Rs 195 and Rs 365, respectively. Apple Arcade service is available for free for the first three months on the purchase of a new iPhone, iPod Touch, Mac or Apple TV.