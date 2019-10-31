Thursday, October 31, 2019Back to
Apex Legends will introduce a duos game mode next week for a limited time

Currently, Apex Legends is designed to support only a three-person squad to take advantage of abilities.


tech2 News StaffOct 31, 2019 17:35:07 IST

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends was successful in gaining massive opening traction when it launched despite everyone being hooked onto PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Fortnite. Until now, the battle royale game only had one squad mode with three players while the others supported solo, duo and four-member squads. That’s about to change but for a limited time only.

Apex: Legends Wattson. Image: EA.

Starting from 5 November, Apex will add a duos mode that will likely drop 60 players or 30 teams in Kings Canyon. There have been special time-limited events before where players were allowed to play solo but never in two-player teams. Respawn made the announcement on Twitter mentioning that it’s “for a limited time” but it hasn’t clarified how long will it last.

Apex was designed to be a squad-first team shooter with all the players using their passive and active abilities together as a team. The same will be possible in a two-player team but it will be interesting to see if there are any additional changes in the mode. One advantage of a trio match-up was being able to give cover fire to your teammate reviving another teammate that got knocked down. In duos, this style of gameplay won’t be possible. However, if you’ve already played other BR games, there’s nothing different.

Currently, the 'Fight or Fright' event is running in Apex to celebrate Halloween. It allows you to respawn to the island as a ghost, after being defeated, without weapons but with a powerful melee attack and faster movement. You have to team up with other ghosts against the legends. In order to win, ghosts need to eliminate all the legends. For the legends to win, they need to successfully evacuate from the island on a ship that arrives towards the end of the match. Recently, Apex Legends hit 70 million players worldwide and even though it isn't as big as PUBG or Fortnite, it's still a big achievement to pull off among the giants.

