Wednesday, December 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Apex Legends' latest glitch makes the drone Lifeline invincible: Report

Lifeline has the ability to heal other team members with her drone but the drone itself does not have any ability to deflect ammunition.


FP TrendingDec 02, 2020 18:00:41 IST

Players of Apex Legends have come across a new bug where the healing drone of Lifeline becomes invincible. According to a player’s footage from the game, the small drone survived an entire clip without incurring any harm, which is far away from the normal. Lifeline is a strong character present in the game for a long time. Especially known for her healing abilities, with the glitch making her drone, D.O.C, indestructible, all the gamers playing Lifeline have a treat in front of them which is worth trying. Other players, on the other hand, would have to steer clear of the small drone until the bug gets fixed.

Apex Legends latest glitch makes the drone Lifeline invincible: Report

Apex Legends

Reddit user TheChapelOfWhite faced the issue recently and posted the clip on the platform. In the video, we can see a gamer coming across Lifeline and trying to make a smooth kill. However, D.O.C absorbs the entire clip worth of heavy armfare and the gamer is killed as the other members of the opposite squad get alerted. In the caption, the Reddit user wrote: “It turns out Lifeline drones are indestructible, I had no idea.”

As a report by GameRant puts it, Lifeline has the ability to heal other team members with her drone but the drone itself does not have any ability to deflect ammunition or act as a shield for Lifeline. When she pulls the drone out, players around her will be able to be healed by attaching themselves to D.O.C.

Also, whenever Lifeline is reviving a fellow team member, a giant shield appears in front of her thus blocking her from any attack while reviving. These abilities already make Lifeline a very strong character and with the buggy power added to it, every gamer playing Lifeline can try jumping behind their drones if under attack.

As developer Respawn Entertainment regularly issues updates and bug fixes for Apex Legends, this problem, if it is one, is sure to go soon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter bug causes Fleets to be visible even after 24 hours, company working on a fix

Nov 23, 2020
Twitter bug causes Fleets to be visible even after 24 hours, company working on a fix
Microsoft reportedly fixes Xbox bug that could have leaked user email IDs through gamer tag

Microsoft

Microsoft reportedly fixes Xbox bug that could have leaked user email IDs through gamer tag

Nov 30, 2020
MIUI 12 users in India are facing boot loop issues, Xiaomi promises to patch issue by next week

MIUI 12

MIUI 12 users in India are facing boot loop issues, Xiaomi promises to patch issue by next week

Nov 18, 2020
Github fixes high security flaw reported by Google Project Zero three months ago

Github

Github fixes high security flaw reported by Google Project Zero three months ago

Nov 27, 2020
Epic Games' Hypersense tech could mirror Fortnite players’ facial expressions in real time

Hypersense

Epic Games' Hypersense tech could mirror Fortnite players’ facial expressions in real time

Nov 18, 2020
iPhone 12 users report green tint and flickering issue with display; Apple might fix the problem in future iOS update

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 12 users report green tint and flickering issue with display; Apple might fix the problem in future iOS update

Nov 20, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 02, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

COVID-19 infection

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

Dec 01, 2020
Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020