tech2 News Staff

It seems Titanfall’s new free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends might soon take wrath upon Epic Games popular online video game Fortnite. The game leaked, rumoured and released in the span of few days and passed the 10 million players mark within three days after its release. Now developer Respawn has stated that Apex Legends has hit another milestone and passed 25 million registered players.

Respawn’s CEO Vince Zampella on Twitter mentioned that the game title recorded “well over” two million concurrent players last weekend. One of the biggest advantages of Apex Legends is that the game is free and available on console and PC and you only need to spend money if you want to get items and characters speedily.

Been waiting all day to tell you this madness... @PlayApex hit 25 million players this morning. Read more about it at the link below. Remember we have Season One starting in March and more surprises coming. https://t.co/gwj1sZSQnY — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 11, 2019

Respawn’s minor UI tweaks along with smooth, challenging combat results in the new game dominating Fortnite on Twitch for the whole of last week. To latch on to the hype, the developer has outlined a roadmap for Apex Legends in the coming weeks including its first-ever e-sports tournament that will kick off tomorrow, limited edition Valentine’s Day ‘themed loot’ later this week, the start of its first season and a paid Battle Pass in March. Respawn mentioned that with the Season kicking off next month will introduce new Legends, weapons, loot and much more.

While it’s surprising how Titanfall’s battle royale game gain such prominence within a week, analysts have predicted that Apex Legends could add about $100 million to EA’s revenue (Respawn’s parent company) by March 2020.

Fortnite, arguably one of the biggest battle royale game titles has over 20 million players as per data recorded by Statista as of November last year. But Respawn’s new battler in the gaming arena has averaged 2,54,973 viewers on Twitch and beat Fortnite at 1,09,788 for the past week. However, Apex Legends is still at its initial pace and it remains to be seen whether the numbers uprise once the hype has settled.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.