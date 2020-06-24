Priya Singh

Apex Legends will make its way to mobile by the end of 2020. As per a leaked video shared on Twitter by @ApexLatest, Electronic Arts (EA) CEO Andrew Wilson is seen talking about mobile gaming and revealing that the company is planning to soft-launch Apex Legends — which is currently on PC and consoles — on mobile by the end of this year.

According to a report by PhoneArena, soft launch means that the game will initially be available only on some markets before having a global release. There is, however, no information, as to which are the regions which will get the game first.

As per the report, the game which is free to play on consoles and PC most likely will be free on mobile as well.

The game comes from Respawn Entertainment and sees players take on the role of one of 13 legends, each with a unique set of skills. Players can jump off from an aircraft, search for weapons and try remaining the last person standing.

Meanwhile, developers Respawn Entertainment is launching an Apex Legends update today which includes the Lost Treasures event as well. It will be available across all platforms.

As per a report in Express.uk, the update time is 9.30 pm IST on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

According to Gamesradar, one of the major changes the update will bring is Lifeline, the character who is the only healer in the game, is getting a major buff that will allow her to revive two players at once.

As per the report, Lifeline will now be able to deploy her healing drone to revive a teammate from behind a shield while she revives another teammate herself.