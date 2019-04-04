Thursday, April 04, 2019Back to
Apex Legends 1.1 patch update addresses player progression reset bug

The previous Apex Legends 1.1 update automatically reset the progress that has now been fixed.

tech2 News StaffApr 04, 2019 16:17:58 IST

Apex Legends had sent out an update recently that brought in some fixes and improvements to the game. However, players soon started reporting that their progress was reset as soon as they fired up the game after installing the 1.1 update. Respawn Entertainment, developers of the game, were quick to acknowledge the issue and it assured that an update will be provided “ASAP”. And they actually deployed the 1.1 patch quickly. As of now, installing the new patch will fix the progression issue and players will be able to get back everything in their profile.

Respawn addressed the issues in a post on Reddit. “When the 1.1 update went live, players were unintentionally moved to the wrong servers that didn't have their persistence and this caused players accounts to appear reset with all progression lost,” it said. The developers also assured that all the purchases and progress made during the time between the 1.1 update going live and the patch being deployed will be reverted.

Apart from the fix, the 1.1 patch also introduced a useful feature that allows you to squad up with the last squad you played. If you were able to form a special connection between your squad mates and want to frag down more enemy squads together again, you can easily do it from the lobby itself. Two buttons will appear displaying the names or profiles of your last squad members where you can directly send them an invite.

The patch implemented several more fixes and improvements as follows:

Quality of life:

  • Additional behind-the-scenes improvements for squashing cheaters.
  • Added Mute button during the intro and Legend selection.
  • When using the Report Player button for PC, you now have the option of selecting Cheat or Other.
  • Added informative messages that appear on PC for crashes due to running out of memory or CPU errors best explained by overclocking/overheating.
  • Added better collision to the turrets on Supply Ships.
  • Stability fixes to all platforms.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed issue where the Battle Pass rewards page would not have a default item selected, resulting in a mostly blank page.
  • Fixed bug for PS4 and X1 where sometimes attempting to use a keyboard to chat could cause a fatal script error.
  • Fixed bug with Banner Cards not showing up during and at the end of a match.

Jump pad phase walk interactions:

  • Octane’s Jump Pad no longer affects players when using 'Into the Void' ability.

