Friday, November 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Angry Birds developer to come up with new games to drive growth and boost sales

Rovio Entertainment grew rapidly after the 2009 launch of the original “Angry Birds” game.

Reuters Nov 16, 2018 15:21 PM IST

Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the “Angry Birds” mobile game, on 16 November said the company needed to come up with new games to drive growth and warned that sales would fall this year after reporting higher third-quarter profits.

The Finnish company, which listed its shares on the stock market in Helsinki last year, reported third-quarter adjusted operating profit of 10.4 million euros ($11.8 million), up from 4.0 million euros a year ago.

But Rovio said tough competition and high marketing costs would put pressure on its full-year outlook. The group said it expected 2018 sales to be between 280 and 290 million euros, compared with a previous range of 260 and 300 million euros. Last year, the company had revenues of 297 million euros.

A Rovio sign and a figure of an Angry Birds character are seen in front of Rovio's headquarters in Espoo, Finland March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl - RC1254F74030

A Rovio sign and a figure of an Angry Birds character are seen in front of Rovio's headquarters in Espoo, Finland. Image: Reuters

“It is clear that we need new games in order to accelerate growth,” Rovio’s Chief Executive Kati Levoranta said in a statement, adding that the company planned to launch at least two new games next year and had another ten projects in the pipeline.

Rovio grew rapidly after the 2009 launch of the original “Angry Birds” game, in which players used slingshots to attack pigs who stole birds’ eggs. The company expanded into film with an Angry Birds movie in 2016 but more recently has been hit by its high dependency on the Angry Birds brand and tough competition.

After its initial public offering in September 2017, Rovio’s shares dropped 50 percent in February after the company said its sales could fall this year after 55 percent growth in 2017.

Rovio expects a movie sequel to boost business next year and the company has also stepped up investments in its spin-off company Hatch, which is building a Netflix-style streaming service for mobile games.

Full-year core operating profit margin is seen at 10-11 percent, up from a previous view of 9-11 percent.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

Netflix

Netflix tests mobile-only plan in Malaysia, priced at half its current basic plan

Nov 15, 2018

Netflix

Netflix CEO Reed Hasting states there are no plans for cheaper prices in India

Nov 10, 2018

Singles' day sale

Apple sells more phones than Huawei and Xiaomi during Alibaba Singles' Day sale

Nov 12, 2018

Netflix

Netflix could likely show ads on cheaper subscription plans, to compete with YouTube

Nov 16, 2018

BuzzPatrol

After Lust Stories, Rajma Chawal, Netflix announces eight new original films and one series from India

Nov 09, 2018

iPhone Sales

Apple iPhone sales in India see a dip in Q4 2018, first time in 4 years: Report

Nov 04, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018