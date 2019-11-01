Friday, November 01, 2019Back to
Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs augmented reality game finally drops on Android

The Angry Birds AR game is an augmented reality take on the classic version of the mobile game.


tech2 News StaffNov 01, 2019 18:09:23 IST

Rovio Entertainment had released Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs for iOS devices earlier this year and now it has arrived on Android. The free-to-play game follows the same concept of the classic but in an augmented reality setting.

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs augmented reality game finally drops on Android

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs is now available on Android.

The birds have to retrieve the eggs stolen by the green pigs by destroying structures using a catapult. Players will be rewarded coins for accuracy. There are 78 levels in the game. While the original game, and the other games that followed, were all a 2D-based platformer, the addition of augmented reality completely changes the gameplay. Do note, your Android phone needs to support Google’s ARCore functionality.

When you start up the game, you will be asked to find a flat surface on which the AR elements will be placed. Once the structures are placed in the environment, you’ll have to catapult the birds into the structures. In the previous titles, you were restricted to only one perspective. However, with augmented reality, you can move around in your physical space to decide the best direction to launch the birds. As you progress, you will be able to play with the other birds apart from the red one.

You will be able to resize the structure and rotate it in your space. All this freedom to move around and edit the dimensions of the structures will make the game feel more natural.

