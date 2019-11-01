tech2 News Staff

Rovio Entertainment had released Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs for iOS devices earlier this year and now it has arrived on Android. The free-to-play game follows the same concept of the classic but in an augmented reality setting.

The birds have to retrieve the eggs stolen by the green pigs by destroying structures using a catapult. Players will be rewarded coins for accuracy. There are 78 levels in the game. While the original game, and the other games that followed, were all a 2D-based platformer, the addition of augmented reality completely changes the gameplay. Do note, your Android phone needs to support Google’s ARCore functionality.

When you start up the game, you will be asked to find a flat surface on which the AR elements will be placed. Once the structures are placed in the environment, you’ll have to catapult the birds into the structures. In the previous titles, you were restricted to only one perspective. However, with augmented reality, you can move around in your physical space to decide the best direction to launch the birds. As you progress, you will be able to play with the other birds apart from the red one.

You will be able to resize the structure and rotate it in your space. All this freedom to move around and edit the dimensions of the structures will make the game feel more natural.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.