FP Trending

AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors will be available on 5 November and buyers of the high-end chips will now get a free copy of Far Cry 6 along with it. Anyone buying a Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 5800X will get the free game, according to a report by Techradar. However, those purchasing the mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X will not get the freebie. The report adds that those who buy the Ryzen 5000 chips and those purchasing a machine which comes with one of those CPUs will be able to get a digital download of Far Cry 6 when the game is released on 18 February 2021. They will also receive some bonus in-game items along with it.

The game will also be made available to those purchasing elect current-gen CPUs, namely the Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT, via a similar ‘equipped to win’ promotion for Q4 2020.

According to a report in Tom's Hardware, codes for the game need to be redeemed no later than 30 January 2021 to obtain the application downloads. Those who get the game through the promotion will do so through Ubisoft's Uplay launcher.

As per the report, Far Cry 6 will launch in February for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

According to the description of the game in Xbox website, Far Cry 6 takes place in a tropical paradise called Yara where gamers are thrust into "the adrenaline-filled world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution."

The description adds that dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its original glory by any means along with his son, Diego. Players become guerrilla fighters who are trying to burn their regime to the ground.