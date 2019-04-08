Monday, April 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

AMD's new Ryzen PRO, Athlon PRO mobile processors offer 12 hrs of battery life

When it comes to real-world performance, AMD’s strength has always lain in its integrated graphics.

tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2019 17:04:39 IST

AMD today has announced a new range of CPUs for mobile computers like laptops and Chromebooks. The lineup includes three Ryzen Pro chips and one Athlon Pro APU.

The “pro” in the nomenclature apparently comes from the fact that these chips include a slew of security features and tweaks designed to benefit enterprise consumers the most. These chips are the 2nd generation of Zen based mobile chips from AMD, Zen being the new CPU architecture that completely turned things around for the Intel rival.

The new Pro mobility line consists of the following chips:

Model Cores/Threads Base/Boost clock (GHz) Graphics GPU Cores L2+L3 cache (MB) Node (nm)
Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U 4/8 2.3/4 Vega 10 30 6 12
Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U 4/8 2.1/3.7 Vega 8 8 6 12
Ryzen 3 PRO 3300U 4/4 2.1/3.5 Vega 6 6 6 12
Athlon PRO 300U 2/4 2.4/3.4 Vega 3 3 5 12

All chips have a TDP of 15W, which is the average TDP that most Ultrabooks and laptops are designed to handle.

According to AMD, these 2nd gen mobile processors feature CPUs that are 16 percent faster and GPUs that are 14 percent faster than before. They’re also claiming a battery life of 12+ hrs in general use and 10 hrs in video.

When it comes to real-world performance, AMD’s strength has always lain in its integrated graphics, which are more capable and flexible than Intel’s offerings. Battery life has, of course, been AMD’s biggest weakness. Hopefully, this is adequately addressed in this iteration of processor.

AMDs new Ryzen PRO, Athlon PRO mobile processors offer 12 hrs of battery life

AMD is certainly leveraging its lead over Intel in onboard graphics performance. Image: AMD

As AMD notes in its presentation, this strength comes into its own when faced with graphics intensive tasks like photo editing, 3D modelling and data visualisation. AMD claims that their processors are over 200 percent faster in some of these tasks, and we’re inclined to believe them. Intel’s integrated graphics have, after all, remained essentially unchanged for about 4-5 generations of CPU.

In terms of security, AMD’s new processors feature the expected assortment of secure boot and OS security features, but as a bonus, also include protection against attacks that target RAM. AMD does this by encrypting the memory by default.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

Gaming laptop

ASUS announces AMD Ryzen-powered TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY gaming laptops

Mar 25, 2019
ASUS announces AMD Ryzen-powered TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY gaming laptops
Intel's Xe lineup of GPUs has leaked and the specs are almost too good to believe

Intel

Intel's Xe lineup of GPUs has leaked and the specs are almost too good to believe

Apr 01, 2019

science

Israel's Beresheet mission captures stunning glimpse of the Moon's far side and Earth

Moon Mission

Israel's Beresheet mission captures stunning glimpse of the Moon's far side and Earth

Apr 08, 2019
Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Space Station

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Apr 08, 2019
Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Martian Eclipse

Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Apr 08, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Apr 08, 2019