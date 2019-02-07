tech2 News Staff

Announced back at CES 2019, AMD today finally announced the prices of its newest and most capable GPU, the Radeon VII. The GPU is also being touted by AMD as the world's first 7 nm consumer GPU. The Radeon VII is certainly a product that does not only cater to the high-end demands of gamers but also to content creators.

The card will be available on AMD's e-store in the US for $699. Those who pick up the Radeon VII (or any Radeon VII powered PC) sooner rather than later will also get a complimentary copy of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, which is a nice bonus for gamers.

AMD claims that the next-generation graphics card offers up to 29 percent better gaming performance and 39 percent better performance for content creation than the previous Radeon RX Vega 64. The Radeon VII uses a refreshed version of the Vega architecture which is the same architecture used in last year's Radeon Vega 56 and Radeon Vega 64 GPUs.

The Radeon VII touts a hefty 16 GB of HBM2 of memory, 1 TB bandwidth and 60 compute units that run a boosted clock speed of up to 1,750 MHz. Meanwhile, power consumption is rated at 300W.

That said, not everyone is charmed by the numbers claimed by AMD. While the units haven't reached consumers yet, as per a report by PCWorld, the CEO of arch-rivals Nvidia, Jansen Huang has termed the Radeon VII as "overwhelming" further stating that it brings "nothing new".

The reason why he says this is because the Radeon VII goes straight up against Nvidia's RTX 2080 GPU, which trumps the AMD card by offering DLSS and ray tracing. For those wondering what those two words mean, ray tracing creates an image by tracing the path of simulated light. The light bounces off objects (as rays of light would in real life) as it moves and interacts with their properties. For example, if light bounces from a glossy green surface (in a 3D environment), its hue may change.

DLSS is another feature of Nvidia’s Turing-generation of GPUs. DLSS essentially provides a better looking overall image without using as much of the graphics card’s main processing capabilities as traditional anti-aliasing techniques like TAA (temporal anti-aliasing).

