tech2 News Staff

AMD made a handful of announcements at its CES 2020 press conference. It launched the highly-awaited Threadripper 3990X with 64 cores. In other processors, it launched the Ryzen 4000 series and Athlon 3000 series of mobile processors for laptops. The company also announced the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card along with a new specification for its adaptive sync technology called AMD FreeSync Premium and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

AMD had teased earlier that it was going to launch a 64-core desktop processor soon and it has finally arrived. The Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is the world’s first 64-core desktop processor which is based on the company’s 64-core EPYC 7720P processor meant for servers, according to AnandTech.

With 128 threads, the flagship processor from the third generation of Threadripper processors has a base clock of 2.9 GHz that goes up to 4.3 GHz on Turbo. The monster processor will be supported on the current generation of TRX40 platform motherboards. It has a TDP of 280 W and AMD claims that it performs 51 percent better than the 32-core Threadripper 3970X in 3D ray tracing.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper is priced at $3,990 (Rs 2.86 lakh) and it will be available on 7 February.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series

The company unveiled its latest lineup of Ryzen and Athlon laptop processors. With up to eight cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 4000 U-series and H-series mobile processors will be coming to laptops in the first quarter of this year. While the U-series is meant for ultrathin laptops, the H-series will arrive on laptops for gamers and creators.

The top-end SKU Ryzen 7 4800U comes with eight cores, 16 threads and frequencies of 1.8 GHz base and 4.2 GHz turbo, and a TDP of 15 W. There’s eight cores of integrated Radeon graphics onboard as well. AMD claims four percent better performance in single-thread processes and up to 90 percent faster multi-threaded performance compared to Intel’s Core i7-1065G7.

For gamers and creators, AMD launched the Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 4600H which have a TDP of 45 W. The company claims that the former processor performs five percent better in single-threaded processes and up to 46 percent better in multi-threaded processes compared to the Intel Core i7-9750H.

AMD Athlon 3000 Series

The company also announced the Athlon 3000 series of mobile processors for mainstream and value laptops. This family of processors are going to be meant for extremely low-end laptops. Two SKUs are available including the Athlon Gold 3150U and Athlon Silver 3050U. The Gold variant has two cores and four threads whereas the Silver variant is a dual-core, dual-thread processor. Both are powered by onboard Radeon graphics and have a TDP of 15 W. AMD claims 43 percent better single-threaded and 49 percent faster multi-threaded performance on the Athlon Gold 3150U than the Intel Pentium Gold.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

To target 1080p gaming, AMD revealed the Radeon RX 5600 XT. The graphics card falls between the RX 5500 XT and the RX 5700, and it’s based on the Navi 10 GPU. Meant to go up against the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics cards, the RX 5600 XT has up to 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. It features 36 compute units (CUs) and 2,304 stream processors. Running on clock speeds between 1,375 MHz and 1,560 MHz.

In AMD’s words, the RX 5600 series is meant for “Ultimate 1080p” gaming which essentially means frame rates between 60-120 fps at 1080p resolution. The company is claiming about 55 percent more performance compared to the Nvidia GTX 1060 6 GB card, suggesting the RX 5600 XT as an upgrade from Nvidia.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT is priced at $279 (approximately Rs 20,000) and it will be available from 21 January.

