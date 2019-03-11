Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
AMD Radeon 19.3.1 driver introduces optimisations dedicated to Devil May Cry 5

Those who buy an AMD Radeon VII, RX Vega or RX 590 GPU are eligible to pick up DMC 5 for free.

tech2 News Staff Mar 11, 2019 20:02:40 IST

Capcom's much-awaited action-adventure title Devil May Cry 5 has finally launched and for interested buyers, AMD has good news if you're a PC gamer.

AMD has officially rolled out the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.3.1 driver, which carries performance improvements for DMC 5. Continuing the story of demon hunters Dante and Nero, AMD's internal testing with an RX Vega 64 graphics card reveal 4 percent better performance on the new driver when compared to version 19.2.3.

Devil May Cry 5 still. Image: Capcom

Devil May Cry 5 still. Image: Capcom

WIth DirectX 12 support, AMD claims excellent framerates whether you're playing the game at 1080p or at 4K. There's also support for Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR which would be ideal for DMC 5 players who've invested on a high-end HDR-capable monitor.

AMD’s Raise the Game Fully Loaded bundle also allows Radeon GPU users access to three major titles of the year for free, which includes Resident Evil 2, The Division 2 and Devil May Cry 5, with the purchase of an AMD Radeon VII, RX Vega or RX 590 graphics card, or an eligible Radeon VII, RX Vega or RX 590 powered PC. Similarly, those who pick up the AMD Radeon RX 580 or RX 570 graphics card, or an eligible Radeon RX 580 or RX 570 powered PC, can choose two of these games for free.

The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.3.1 driver can be downloaded through the links listed on its release notes over here. Those who prefer to upgrade to this release from a previous driver can also do so by using AMD's Radeon Settings app on Windows.

