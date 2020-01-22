Wednesday, January 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

AMD launches Navi 10-based Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU for ‘Ultimate 1080p Gaming’

The Radeon RX 5600 XT will be directly competing with Nvidia’s GTX 16-series graphics cards.


tech2 News StaffJan 22, 2020 18:46:48 IST

After announcing the Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU at its CES 2020 conference, AMD has now released the card worldwide. The card is being targeted for gamers who want an “Ultimate 1080p Gaming” experience. Priced at $279 in the US, the card has a price of Rs 19,990 excluding taxes in India.

AMD launches Navi 10-based Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU for ‘Ultimate 1080p Gaming’

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card. Image: AMD

The RX 5600 XT will fill the gap between the RX 5500 and 5700 series. Meant to go up against the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics cards, the RX 5600 XT has up to 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. It features 36 compute units (CUs) and 2,304 stream processors. Running on clock speeds between 1,375 MHz and 1,560 MHz.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT specifications. Image: AMD

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT specifications. Image: AMD

In AMD’s words, the RX 5600 series is meant for “Ultimate 1080p Gaming" which essentially means frame rates between 60-120 fps at 1080p resolution. The company is claiming about 55 percent more performance compared to the Nvidia GTX 1060 6 GB card, suggesting the RX 5600 XT as an upgrade from Nvidia.

AMD has said that there won’t be any reference cards for the GPU. Board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX will be releasing their own models of the RX 5600 XT.

Board partners for the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT. Image: AMD.

Board partners for the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT. Image: AMD.

Apart from the RX 5600 XT, AMD also released the RX 5600 for pre-configured gaming desktop PCs and the RX 5600M for gaming laptops. The latter will be coming first to the Dell Gaming G5 Special Edition laptop that was also revealed at this year’s CES. The laptop is powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 series CPU.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

CES 2020

CES 2020: After facing backlash due to her lack of tech experience, Ivanka Trump draws applause

Jan 08, 2020
CES 2020: After facing backlash due to her lack of tech experience, Ivanka Trump draws applause

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019