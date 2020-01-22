tech2 News Staff

After announcing the Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU at its CES 2020 conference, AMD has now released the card worldwide. The card is being targeted for gamers who want an “Ultimate 1080p Gaming” experience. Priced at $279 in the US, the card has a price of Rs 19,990 excluding taxes in India.

The RX 5600 XT will fill the gap between the RX 5500 and 5700 series. Meant to go up against the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics cards, the RX 5600 XT has up to 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. It features 36 compute units (CUs) and 2,304 stream processors. Running on clock speeds between 1,375 MHz and 1,560 MHz.

In AMD’s words, the RX 5600 series is meant for “Ultimate 1080p Gaming" which essentially means frame rates between 60-120 fps at 1080p resolution. The company is claiming about 55 percent more performance compared to the Nvidia GTX 1060 6 GB card, suggesting the RX 5600 XT as an upgrade from Nvidia.

AMD has said that there won’t be any reference cards for the GPU. Board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX will be releasing their own models of the RX 5600 XT.

Apart from the RX 5600 XT, AMD also released the RX 5600 for pre-configured gaming desktop PCs and the RX 5600M for gaming laptops. The latter will be coming first to the Dell Gaming G5 Special Edition laptop that was also revealed at this year’s CES. The laptop is powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 series CPU.

