AMD's Radeon RX series GPUs have been hard to find lately, causing their prices to bloat manifold. A freshly issued statement by the company now confirms that they are back in stock across outlets in the country and in abundance.

The American semiconductor company stated that it has been valiantly trying to replenish its channels to get Radeon RX GPUs to gamers and can finally go ahead and state they are currently available in quantity and will continue to be over the coming weeks as well.

The Radeon RX Series GPU pack in a number of exclusive advantages that gamers can make use of beginning with FreeSync, AMD's adaptive synchronization technology for LCD displays that is aimed at reducing tearing and stuttering while playing more demanding titles. There's also what AMD calls 'Shader Intrinsics' which allows a direct game to hardware access on Radeon RX cards to extract more performance from the GPU.

AMD also boasts of providing gamers software-enabled additions that not only help them play heavy titles on the move while also letting them live-stream and communicate with online communities.

These include Radeon ReLive, a software that enables chat integration, encouraging gamers to engage with their communities while streaming on services like Facebook, Twitch, Mixer, YouTube, Weibo and more.

The company also attached a list of Indian e-tailers who would be stocking RX GPUs: