tech2 News Staff 07 July, 2018 11:27 IST

AMD confirms that it has replenished its stock of Radeon RX Series GPUs

The Radeon RX Series GPUs pack in a number of advantages that gamers can use including AMD FreeSync.

AMD's Radeon RX series GPUs have been hard to find lately, causing their prices to bloat manifold. A freshly issued statement by the company now confirms that they are back in stock across outlets in the country and in abundance.

AMD Radeon RX Vega. Image: AMD

The American semiconductor company stated that it has been valiantly trying to replenish its channels to get Radeon RX GPUs to gamers and can finally go ahead and state they are currently available in quantity and will continue to be over the coming weeks as well.

The Radeon RX Series GPU pack in a number of exclusive advantages that gamers can make use of beginning with FreeSync, AMD's adaptive synchronization technology for LCD displays that is aimed at reducing tearing and stuttering while playing more demanding titles. There's also what AMD calls 'Shader Intrinsics' which allows a direct game to hardware access on Radeon RX cards to extract more performance from the GPU.

AMD also boasts of providing gamers software-enabled additions that not only help them play heavy titles on the move while also letting them live-stream and communicate with online communities.

These include Radeon ReLive, a software that enables chat integration, encouraging gamers to engage with their communities while streaming on services like Facebook, Twitch, Mixer, YouTube, Weibo and more.

The company also attached a list of Indian e-tailers who would be stocking RX GPUs:

GIGABYTE Radeon RX Vega 64
MSI Radeon RX Vega 56
GIGABYTE Radeon RX Vega 56
ASUS DUAL Radeon RX 580
MSI Radeon RX 580
GIGABYTE GV RX 580 AORUS
GIGABYTE GV RX 580 GAMING
GIGABYTE GV RX 580GAMING-8GD-MI
ASUS STRIX RX 570
MSI RX 570
MSI RX Vega 64
GIGABYTE GV-RX 570 AORUS-4GD
GIGABYTE GV-RX 570 GAMING-4GD
GIGABYTE GV-RX 560 GAMING OC-4GD
GIGABYTE GV-RX 560 OC-4GD
GIGABYTE GV-RX 550D5-2GD
ASUS STRIX-RX VEGA56-O8G
ASUS STRIX-RX VEGA64O8G
Sapphire 570 4 GB
Sapphire 580 8 GB
Sapphire Vega 56

 

