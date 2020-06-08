Monday, June 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Amazon’s Crucible to stay in pre-season period till it gets requested features

The developers are planning to focus on one mode to refine the design of core systems without needing to make compromises to support three game modes.


FP TrendingJun 08, 2020 17:30:02 IST

The pre-season period for Amazon’s video game Crucible has been extended indefinitely. Besides, the company is removing the Alpha Hunters and Command modes and keeping just Heart of the Hives.

The decision to extend pre-season indefinitely has been taken after received “feedback that there are features that we need to add as a top priority, like voice chat.” The company has informed that it is going to stay in this phase until the requested features and polish are in Crucible, a team-based action shooter.

Amazon’s Crucible to stay in pre-season period till it gets requested features

Crucible

Owing to the popularity of Heart of the Hives, developers are planning to focus on one mode to refine the design of core systems without needing to make compromises to support three game modes.

The updated game direction will have two phases. In the first, the company will “build and iterate” on core aspects by introducing “voice chat, a surrender option, a system to deal with AFK players ruining matches, an expanded ping system and potentially some form of mini-map.”

The second phase will focus on bringing additional systems and polish that will help elevate the Crucible experience. The plans for improvement in this phase include custom tailoring the map for Heart of the Hives and improving the creatures in the world, among others.

Amazon released its first title Crucible last month. With the launch of the game, the company hopes to compete with industry giants like Fortnite.

The game was created with Amazon’s gaming live-streaming platform Twitch in mind. The company acquired Twitch in 2014 and it has become the major platform for gamers around the world to show off their skills and acquire massive fanbases.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon's Crucible is designed to be Twitch-friendly, but what exactly makes watching others play video games so popular?

May 30, 2020
Amazon's Crucible is designed to be Twitch-friendly, but what exactly makes watching others play video games so popular?
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 launch delayed by a week, release rescheduled to 11 June

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 launch delayed by a week, release rescheduled to 11 June

May 29, 2020
Fortnite’s end-of-season live event and unveiling of its next season delayed once again

Fortnite

Fortnite’s end-of-season live event and unveiling of its next season delayed once again

Jun 08, 2020
OnePlus partners with Epic Games for first-ever 90 fps Fortnite gaming experience on OnePlus8 series

OnePlus

OnePlus partners with Epic Games for first-ever 90 fps Fortnite gaming experience on OnePlus8 series

May 27, 2020
Amazon Alexa gets new 'Drop-In' feature that will make all your Echo devices work like an intercom

Alexa

Amazon Alexa gets new 'Drop-In' feature that will make all your Echo devices work like an intercom

Jun 02, 2020
Slack signs deal with Amazon, will move voice, video calling features to Amazon Web Services

Slack

Slack signs deal with Amazon, will move voice, video calling features to Amazon Web Services

Jun 08, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020